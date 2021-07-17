Home NEWS It’s sad to see Sancho leave Dortmund for Man United – Haaland
NEWSNews Africa

It’s sad to see Sancho leave Dortmund for Man United – Haaland

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
it’s-sad-to-see-sancho-leave-dortmund-for-man-united-–-haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, has said that it is sad for him to see Jadon Sancho bring an end to their brilliant partnership at the Bundesliga giants by joining Manchester United.

Haaland, however, believes there are plenty of players at Dortmund who can fill the void left by Sancho at the club.

Recall that Man United finally confirmed a transfer deal for Sancho earlier this month.

Haaland and Sancho registered a combined total of 35 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The pair also scored braces as Dortmund thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1 to lift the German Cup for just the fifth time in the club’s history.

“Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he’s a top player,” Haaland told Stadium Astro.

“So, of course, it’s sad that he goes, but that’s how it is and that’s football. You never know what will happen.

“But I think that there’s a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

“We have to see who I match the best with.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo tried to...

Oba Anambra Obi Cubana burial: Cubana Chief Priest...

Kano govt sues cleric for alleged blasphemy, incitement...

Army general killed by gunmen buried in Abuja...

Kano: Karaye emirate suspends village head for selling...

PHOTOS: Flood ravages parts of Lagos amid heavy...

Seven dead, nine unconscious as strange disease hits...

EPL: Arsenal close to signing Locatelli

ABSU VC, Ogbulu urges journalists to investigate before...

Matawalle berates fake news operators, cautions newsmen on...

Leave a Reply