‘It’s over’ for the Trump Organization if its CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, legal analyst and ex-prosecutor says

Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, is expected to take a plea deal as early as Thursday.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Trump Organization would be doomed if its ex-CFO pleads guilty this week, a legal analyst said.

Allen Weisselberg is expected to take a plea deal with the Manhattan DA’s office, the NYT reported.

The financial consequences for Donald Trump “are huge,” said a former prosecutor.

A guilty plea from the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer in the criminal tax case against him would spell financial disaster for former President Donald Trump and his family business, said a former top federal prosecutor on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that Allen Weisselberg, a longtime top executive for the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty in a deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office as early as Thursday.

He and the Trump Organization face 15 felony counts, which include one count each of scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and grand larceny. Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from a “sweeping and audacious payment scheme” in which Weisselberg avoided paying taxes for up to $1.7 million of his income starting in March 2005.

The Times reported that Weisselberg’s deal would see him receive five months in prison, compared to a sentence of at least one year if he was found guilty in court.

“Once Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, it’s over for the Trump Organization,” said Andrew Weissmann, a law professor at New York University and former lead prosecutor under Robert Mueller,

