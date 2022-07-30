“It’s not the right time to speak” – Empress Njamah writes hours after late Ada Ameh’s family accused ‘people of setting up condolences and mourning houses’ without their consent

Popular actress, Empress Njamah is still mourning her best friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, who died on Sunday, July 17, in Delta state.

The grieving thespian took to her Instagram page to express sadness over the loss of her ‘bestie’ on Thursday, July 29.

She added that some things have been brought to her attention but it’s not the right time to address them as she wants to mourn in peace for now.

Sharing a video of herself with Ada Ameh when she was alive, Empress wrote,

“KEEP SLEEPING MY SWEET TROUBLE…



My joy is that I posted this video smiling, thought I was going to soak my pillow with tears but all I did was smile…glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type, IT IS WELL, it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media, many things brought to my knowledge, it’s not the right time to speak, let me mourn in peace BUT it’s really a pity, there is time for everything, and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal, thanks to all who reached out, could not pick calls and reply messages but I never forget @adaameh I miss you sha,but you are in a better place.”

Her post comes hours after the family of late Ada Ameh took to social media to accuse some persons of setting up condolences and mourning houses without their permission.

They also stated that some persons claimed that the late actress had no living family members and signed death notifications on their behalf.

Recall that Empress set up a condolence register for late Ada in her home on July 16 and hosted some persons who came to mourn Ada.

Read the full statement below,

“The family of Obande Ameh have received several calls and attacks from some followers and fans of Ada Ameh for the collaborations done on her page by her younger sister Ameh Abahi and her husband Hotom Azuma.

It saddens us to realise that the public prefer to hear that Ada Ameh has no living family members so that they can sympathise than hear truths from the family members.

It is obvious to us that our intentions have been largely misinterpreted and twisted by strangers who want to continue to promote the wrong narrative about our family.

The family stayed quiet on her death for a while till we got her remains back home. During this period, we received several calls of people setting up condolences and opening mourning houses without the family’s consent, while some had gone ahead to declare that she had no living members of her immediate family and signed death notifications on our behalf.

We thought it wise to collaborate on her page to bring the correct information to her fans who are also griefing. We had no ill motive. Our talk is a way of relieving the pains we feel. You can do well not to add to it.

We will give information concerning the burial plans still in collaboration tomorrow for your perusal. We covert all your prayers as a family. God bless you all.”