Home WORLD NEWS It’s not the Mega Millions jackpot, but Charlotte man cashes in big with his ticket
WORLD NEWS

It’s not the Mega Millions jackpot, but Charlotte man cashes in big with his ticket

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
it’s-not-the-mega-millions-jackpot,-but-charlotte-man-cashes-in-big-with-his-ticket

A Charlotte man defied odds when he cashed in a $2 ticket and won a $1 million in return.

Matthew Simmons purchased his winning ticket for the July 2 Mega Millions drawing from the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release Monday.

His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are one in 12.6 million, according to lottery website.

Simmons claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $707,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Recent $1 million lottery winners in 2021 from the Charlotte area include Eleni Housiadas in June, Shane Hypio in July and Karen Urtecho Sandrez, who won $2 million two weeks ago.

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot stands at $179 million as an annuity or $129.5 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Husband ‘yanked’ wheel from his wife — causing...

Pennsylvania School Board President Facing Calls to Resign...

Afghanistan: Street fighting rages as Taliban attack key...

Video shows bull jumping into crowded stands at...

U.S. hits Biden’s 70% vaccine goal as holdouts...

Fully vaccinated Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Stephen Miller: DHS lying about deportations, ‘media was...

Another D.C. Cop Who Defended Capitol During Insurrection...

Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area...

A Florida woman who said she and her...

Leave a Reply