it’s-not-the-mega-millions-jackpot,-but-charlotte-man-cashes-in-big-with-his-ticket

A Charlotte man defied odds when he cashed in a $2 ticket and won a $1 million in return.

Matthew Simmons purchased his winning ticket for the July 2 Mega Millions drawing from the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release Monday.

His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are one in 12.6 million, according to lottery website.

Simmons claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $707,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Recent $1 million lottery winners in 2021 from the Charlotte area include Eleni Housiadas in June, Shane Hypio in July and Karen Urtecho Sandrez, who won $2 million two weeks ago.

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot stands at $179 million as an annuity or $129.5 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.