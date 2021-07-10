Home NEWS ‘It’s like we don’t matter’: Green energy loophole has devastating impact on community
‘It’s like we don’t matter’: Green energy loophole has devastating impact on community

Andrea Macklin is pictured outside his home in Garysburg, North Carolina.

The European Union pledged to curb carbon emissions — but a loophole in the directive leaves companies to pollute Black communities and devastate ecosystems in the American South.

The European Union pledged to curb carbon emissions — but a loophole in the directive leaves companies to pollute Black communities and devastate ecosystems in the American South.

