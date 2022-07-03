It’s In Southeast’s interest to vote for Tinubu – Tor

The Federal Character Commissioner representing Enugu State, Ginika Tor, yesterday, said that the South East would benefit more should her people cast their votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Tor, who spoke to journalists in Enugu during a birthday celebration at the behest of her friends and political associates, cautioned that neither the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor any other political party deserves southeasterners’ votes.

According to Tor, Tinubu possesses the right qualities that could enable him to turn things around for the better, stressing that he understands Ndigbo’s agitations better than any other candidate in the election.







“Our incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I’m supporting him 100 per cent. That is because everywhere I have gone, and from statistics that I have got, all you hear is that he is old. Nobody has said that he has not achieved anything meaningful for society.

“But there is something you cannot take away from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is impacting people; building people, and I’m taking after him by empowering people because God has made me a voice for the voiceless,” said Tor who was recently appointed as the National Deputy Coordinator, BAT Global Ambassadors.







“You know that before the primary elections, I was supporting South East presidency. I came out bold because we need to balance the imbalance. But look at it, the PDP, which owes the South East the ticket took it all the way to the North. If you ask who owns the South East presidential ticket, it is actually the PDP.







“We have been giving our votes to the PDP since 1999. So, they are indebted to the people of the South East, but they took that unfortunate step. What do you want the APC to do? The PDP owes the South East first; there is a reason they took that step.







“So, I’m calling on our people not to waste their votes again on the PDP, but to vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will not regret it. The position will surely come to the South East in the future, but for now, it is Tinubu all the way,” she added.







In a remark, the immediate past Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Mr. Ben Nwoye described Tor as a compassionate woman who is interested in giving back to society.

