It’s hypocrisy – Ortom rebukes Buhari over N6.5bn approved for Katsina ranching, demands N100bn for Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom,, has rebuked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N6.25 billion for ranching in Katsina State.

Ortom described Buhari’s approval of N6.25billion for ranching in Katsina State while encouraging open grazing and cattle routes in other part of the country as hypocrisy.

The governor, who spoke at the Makurdi Airport, wondered at the double standard by the president.

Ranching: We have land for Fulani herders – Gov Ortom

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State had disclosed Buhari’s approval of the fund during the commissioning of the Zobe Water Project in Dutsima area of the state.

Masari had said N5 billion out of the approved sum had been paid into the state government’s account.

Reacting, Ortom said the decision of Buhari was the height of deceit and hypocrisy.

The governor charged the Buhari-led Federal Government to apologise to him and people of his state by releasing N100 billion to Benue for ranches.

According to Ortom: “So Mr. President approved N6.5 billion for ranching in Katsina State. What kind of hypocrisy is this? Are we a serious country at all?

“And the same President is encouraging ranching in Katsina State where he comes from, that is certainly laughable and very hypocritical and deceitful.

“We need an explanation because it is a shame.

“So if the President has approved N6.5 billion for Katsina State, they should also approve N100 billion for Benue State with an apology to me.”

Recall that Ortom had recently said Benue would allocate lands of cattle ranching.

The governor expressed readiness to give lands to Fulani herders willing to ranch their cattle in the state.