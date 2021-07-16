It’s Hard to Search for a Therapist of Color. These Websites Want to Change That.

Several years ago, while Charmain Jackman was going through a rough patch in her marriage, she started looking for a Black, female therapist. At the time, she said, she was desperate to find someone who would understand who she was, as a Black woman.

“I wanted to come in fully as myself and not worry, ‘Is this person going to get it? Am I going to have to explain everything?’” she said.

But even Dr. Jackman, a psychologist from Massachusetts with decades of experience, kept running into roadblocks. Her insurance carrier did not offer demographic data on any of her in-network providers. A search on Psychology Today, one of the most commonly used internet directories of mental health professionals, was returning results that did not include women of color. And, at the time, the website Therapy for Black Girls only had a couple of therapists in her state who took her insurance.

“So,” she said, “I decided I would create the site that I would want to use.”

In recent years there has been an expanding number of digital companies and nonprofits created to help people of color find a therapist they can trust — someone who is not only skilled in the best evidence-based treatments, but also culturally competent. In other words, a provider who is aware of their own world views, knowledgeable about diversity and trained to connect with different types of clients.