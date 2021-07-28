“It’s cringeworthy that people actually think it’s okay to have period s3x” – Socialite, Pretty Mike

Popular socialite, Pretty Mike, has shared his thoughts about people who are comfortable with having sex when the female partner is on her menstrual cycle.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, Pretty Mike expressed utter disgust at period sex while noting that a man who sleeps with a woman when she is on her period lacks self-control and can sleep with anyone and anything.

According to him, it is cringeworthy that some ladies also demand and enjoy sex when they are on their period.

He wrote,

“How difficult is it to wait 4-5 days before having sex while your partner is seeing their period?

I love the whole idea of intimacy but honestly I can’t even aspire to that level.

It’s just weird that people even consider it , It shouldn’t even be fetishized.



it’s messy … it’s nasty and just not right.

I mean you’ve got a whole bunch of safe days, why be greedy and add the period days to it?

If you can plunge your d**k into a bleeding vagina then you can sleep with anything and anyone , honestly there’s no iota of self control in you.



Towels and showers still don’t change the fact that there’s still a flow.

It’s cringeworthy to note that people actually think it’s totally okay to have period sex.. it is not.

I have no right to tell you what to do with you body but abeg don’t make your preference an unchallengeable conviction.(what am I hearing that some of u girls want it and even are more horny when u are on ur monthly) ewooooh?

What is not right is not right oooooh……“

