‘It’s crazy!’ – Haaland admits he’s been taken aback by ‘football-holic’ Guardiola at Man City

Erling Haaland has been full of praise for Man City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby against Man Utd.

Haaland has been pretty good at the start of this season. He’s taken no time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The prolific striker has netted eleven goals in just seven outings in the league. He has also scored three goals in two Champions League group stage outings.

The 22-year-old is on track to break a lot of records in his debut season after he completed his £51m move to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund.

Injuries have held back the young striker in the past. But up to now, Haaland has coped well with the rigours of the Premier League.

Guardiola has recognised that this has been an issue and he has thanked Man City’s physio team for “taking care” of his player’s legs:

“Everyone is important but I’ve always said to the club that the most important department in the backroom staff is the physios. They take care of the legs,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“Erling struggled a lot in Dortmund last season with injuries and arrived here with little problems after a small surgery in the summer.

“He started to work here with (physiotherapist) Mario (Pafundi) and the other guys and thanks to them – and of course his work ethic – he can play regularly now. Last season it was not possible.

“When the players can play most of the time it’s thanks to the physios.”

Haaland will be tested in the coming weeks as a lot of games are crammed in before the World Cup gets underway at the end of November.

Man City are back in action this weekend as they host their arch-rivals Man Utd in the latest Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Ahead of this game, Haaland has insisted that he has “always liked the Premier League:

“I’ve been watching it my whole life, I’ve always liked the Premier League,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“I’m settling in good, the tempo is nice, and the vibe is nice. I like England.”

The forward has also been impressed by Guardiola, as he is clearly a “football-holic”:

“The day before a game he tells us what is going to happen, and then the next day exactly that happens,” Haaland added.

“It’s crazy, I don’t understand how that is possible. He’s a football-holic, if you can call it that.”

Haaland also sent a chilling warning message to Man Utd ahead of the derby on Sunday afternoon:

“I don’t think I need to say too much, all I need to say is, I’m ready.”