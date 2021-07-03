‘It’s coming home’ – England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine

Harry Kane (two), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored the goals that had a nation in raptures
England supporters are dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after watching their side demolish Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday.
Gareth Southgate’s side will return to Wembley on Wednesday to face Denmark in the semi-finals of the competition, with their opponents travelling from Baku for the fixture.
As such, England stand a strong chance of progressing to the final, also at Wembley, on July 11.
Two goals from Harry Kane, plus efforts from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealed the win and got the country in a state of rapture.
What was said?
It’s coming home Al 🙋🏽♂
— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 3, 2021
If we where whispering it after the Germany game, it’s now up to a murmur… ‘it’s coming home’
— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 3, 2021
Shaw put his boots on the right feet second half. Top performance, still have loads that are fresh going into the semis. Delighted Kane got 2, it’s coming home ya know! 🏆
— Curtis Woodhouse BEM (@curtiswoodhous8) July 3, 2021
A demolition.
Control
Confidence
Attacking width (🤩)
Youth
Experience
Assured
Harry in the box
Sterling world class decision making
Set piece execution
Depth
Bravo Boys, Bravo @England 👏🏽👏🏽
IT’S COMING HOME!! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/Bq8voaVk4o
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 3, 2021
It’s coming home
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2021
YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BASKET CAUSE IT’S COMING HOME!!!!!#ENGUKR
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) July 3, 2021
