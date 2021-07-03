Home SPORTS ‘It’s coming home’ – England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine
‘It’s coming home’ – England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine

Harry Kane (two), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored the goals that had a nation in raptures

England supporters are dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after watching their side demolish Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s side will return to Wembley on Wednesday to face Denmark in the semi-finals of the competition, with their opponents travelling from Baku for the fixture.

As such, England stand a strong chance of progressing to the final, also at Wembley, on July 11.

Two goals from Harry Kane, plus efforts from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealed the win and got the country in a state of rapture.

What was said?

It’s coming home Al 🙋🏽‍♂‍

— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 3, 2021

If we where whispering it after the Germany game, it’s now up to a murmur… ‘it’s coming home’

— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 3, 2021

Shaw put his boots on the right feet second half. Top performance, still have loads that are fresh going into the semis. Delighted Kane got 2, it’s coming home ya know! 🏆

— Curtis Woodhouse BEM (@curtiswoodhous8) July 3, 2021

A demolition.

Control

Confidence

Attacking width (🤩)

Youth

Experience

Assured

Harry in the box

Sterling world class decision making

Set piece execution

Depth

Bravo Boys, Bravo @England 👏🏽👏🏽

IT’S COMING HOME!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Bq8voaVk4o

— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 3, 2021

It’s coming home

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2021

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BASKET CAUSE IT’S COMING HOME!!!!!#ENGUKR

— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) July 3, 2021

Further Reading

  • England ease past Ukraine to book semi-final spot
  • England’s all-time leading scorers
