It’s better to give up one player than six – Sarri advises Juventus on selling Ronaldo

Former Juventus boss, Maurizio Sarri, has advised the club on selling forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

The 36-year-old’s current contract with Juventus will expire in the summer of 2022.

When asked whether he sees Ronaldo staying at Juventus this summer, Sarri, who coached the Portugal captain for a single season, told SportItalia:”It depends on the needs of the club.

“If they have to save on the salary, then they have to make a choice.

“In my opinion, it is better to give up one player than five or six with the same savings.”