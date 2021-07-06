Home NEWS It’s better to give up one player than six – Sarri advises Juventus on selling Ronaldo
It’s better to give up one player than six – Sarri advises Juventus on selling Ronaldo

Former Juventus boss, Maurizio Sarri, has advised the club on selling forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

The 36-year-old’s current contract with Juventus will expire in the summer of 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is difficult to manage – Former Juventus boss, Sarri

When asked whether he sees Ronaldo staying at Juventus this summer, Sarri, who coached the Portugal captain for a single season, told SportItalia:”It depends on the needs of the club.

“If they have to save on the salary, then they have to make a choice.

EPL: Maurizio Sarri regrets leaving Chelsea for Juventus

“In my opinion, it is better to give up one player than five or six with the same savings.”

