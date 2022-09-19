Robert Lewandowski has vowed great things are on the horizon for Barcelona, believing the Blaugrana have waited “too long” for silverware.

The striker, who completed his €5srcmillion move from Bayern Munich last month, made his debut for the Catalan giants against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Although he failed to find the net in the goalless draw at Camp Nou, the Poland captain had a strike disallowed by VAR while he also hit the woodwork.

Barca are looking to regain the LaLiga title this season, having last donned the crown in 2src18-19, while they finished 13 points behind eventual champions Real Madrid last term.

Meanwhile, it is now 16 months since the Blaugrana’s last taste of silverware; Lionel Messi’s brace inspiring them to a 4-src victory over Athletic Bilbao in the 2src21 Copa del Rey final.

But Lewandowski is convinced it is only a matter of time before the wait is over.

“I think it’s been too long for Barcelona without winning titles,” he said via quotes reported in Marca. “I’m sure we’re going to win them.

“When I first knew that Barcelona were interested in bringing me to the club, at all times I thought it was the perfect time, for me and for the club.

“I didn’t want to play my whole life in one league. In the Bundesliga, everything went well, it was a good experience for me, but I knew it was another step for my career to go to LaLiga.”

Lewandowski will hope to open his Barca goalscoring account when Xavi’s side travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday.