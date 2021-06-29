It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander responds to Doctor Who rumours – digitalspy.com

It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander has responded to those Doctor Who casting rumours.

Tabloid reports claimed over the weekend that the Years & Years singer was taking over the role of the iconic Time Lord, following previous speculation that Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker will be leaving at the end of the next series.

However, it seems like Olly won’t be travelling in the TARDIS anytime soon.

Dave J HoganGetty Images

A statement released by Olly’s representatives has confirmed that the star’s supposed casting “just isn’t true” as Olly is “focusing on his music, for the time being”.

“Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation,” his manager Martha Kinn wrote on Instagram.

“As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

Channel 4

Rumours of Olly’s involvement with Doctor Who follow his It’s a Sin character Ritchie Tozer working on the BBC One sci-fi series.

The Channel 4 drama’s writer Russell T Davies – who served as Doctor Who showrunner from 2005 to 2010 – said earlier this year that Olly would make a fine replacement.

“Olly would make a marvellous Doctor Who,” he said.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US. Series 13 is due to premiere later this year. For more information on Doctor Who: Time Fracture, head this way – tickets are also available via retailers including LOVEtheatre, London Theatre Direct, Fever and Ticketmaster.

