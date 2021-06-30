“It’s a shame to be called a Nigerian” — BBNaija’s Gifty reacts after UAE suspended Direct Employment Visa for Nigerians

Reality TV star, Gifty Powers has taken to social media to complain bitterly about Nigeria after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended Direct Employment Visa for Nigerians.

The Middle-Eastern country suspended Direct Employment Visa for Nigerians as a result of the increasing rate of crimes involving Nigerians in the country.

In reaction to this, Gifty went on a lengthy rant on her Instagram page, describing Nigeria as a joke and a lawless country. According to her, it is a shame to be called a Nigerian, stating that Togo is better than Nigeria.

She also expressed concern that other foreign countries might follow UAE’s footstep and suspend Nigerians from migrating to their country.

