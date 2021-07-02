it’s-a-girl:-creative-couple-goes-viral-after-hosting-wwe-style-gender-reveal-party

An expectant dad organised a WWE-wrestling kind of match to help in the gender reveal of his baby

The hilarious video clip, which has gone viral on social media, was enacted by the expectant dad’s brothers

At the end of the match, the brother wearing a pink tutu emerged as the winner signaling that the expectant dad was going to have a girl child

Couples keep reinventing new ways to reveal their babies’ gender. A couple has left many speechless after organising a WWE-like fight for gender reveal.

Screenshot of the match to show baby’s gender. Photo: 943thepoint.com.

Unique gender reveal style

The couple’s gender reveal party was to find out if they are having a boy or a girl. So they organised a wrestling match.

The dad also went on an interview with 6abc.com and explained that he wanted the baby reveal to be a suspenseful event.

However, the dad got a celebrity who has been identified as Gervase Peterson, a contestant on the CBS Survivor reality show, to be part of the match, and him being a sucker for suspense, it is clear now why the two preferred such a gender reveal event.

The video was shared by 943thepoint.com, and Gervase can be seen playing the role of a referee in the gender reveal match.

In the ring were two brothers of the father-to-be, one wore a pink tutu while the other donned a blue tutu, both colours representing pink and girl child respectively.

The two brothers were involved in a fake fight, and each would try to get the referee’s three taps, but because of the suspense, neither accepted defeated for the first three rounds.

Then at one point, when the referee was not looking, the dad to-be got into the ring and pushed the brother with a blue tutu and ran away from the ring.

When he noticed the referee was still not aware of what was going on, he got in and pushed the one wearing a pink tutu to get in the winning position.

The referee then counted three times, and the brother with a pink tutu emerged as the winner revealing that the baby was going to be a girl.

Having a child for the first time

In other news, a heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen expressing gratitude to God for finally giving birth after years of waiting.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the woman knelt on the floor beside her husband and praised God for finally receiving the fruit of the womb.

The woman’s husband, decked in white traditional attire, also praised God for finally becoming a father after years of waiting for a miracle.

