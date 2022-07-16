itbp-jawan-injures-3-colleagues,-kills-self

JAMMU: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly opened fire at his colleagues and injured three of them before killing himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s

Udhampur

district on Saturday, just a day after two soldiers were killed and an equal number injured in a similar fratricide at a Territorial Army battalion in Poonch’s Surankote.

“Around 3.45pm, constable

Bhupendra Singh

, deployed at the community hall in Udhampur’s Shiv Nagar on

Amarnath Yatra

duty opened fire from his service rifle and injured three other jawans before shooting himself,” a police source said.

The injured — identified as constable Akhlak Malik, constable

Gore Rajnikant Malik

, and head constable

Dale Ram

— were immediately shifted to Udhampur Military Hospital. Their condition is stable.

Constable Bhupendra Singh was from Chamoli in Uttarakhand. He had joined duty at the community hall on June 26.

