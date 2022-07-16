itbp-jawan-injures-3-colleagues,-kills-self

JAMMU: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly opened fire at his colleagues and injured three of them before killing himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s
Udhampur
district on Saturday, just a day after two soldiers were killed and an equal number injured in a similar fratricide at a Territorial Army battalion in Poonch’s Surankote.
“Around 3.45pm, constable
Bhupendra Singh
, deployed at the community hall in Udhampur’s Shiv Nagar on
Amarnath Yatra
duty opened fire from his service rifle and injured three other jawans before shooting himself,” a police source said.
The injured — identified as constable Akhlak Malik, constable
Gore Rajnikant Malik
, and head constable
Dale Ram
— were immediately shifted to Udhampur Military Hospital. Their condition is stable.
Constable Bhupendra Singh was from Chamoli in Uttarakhand. He had joined duty at the community hall on June 26.