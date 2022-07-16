Home WORLD NEWS ITBP jawan injures 3 colleagues, kills self
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

ITBP jawan injures 3 colleagues, kills self

by News
0 views
itbp-jawan-injures-3-colleagues,-kills-self

JAMMU: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly opened fire at his colleagues and injured three of them before killing himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s

Udhampur

district on Saturday, just a day after two soldiers were killed and an equal number injured in a similar fratricide at a Territorial Army battalion in Poonch’s Surankote.

“Around 3.45pm, constable

Bhupendra Singh

, deployed at the community hall in Udhampur’s Shiv Nagar on

Amarnath Yatra

duty opened fire from his service rifle and injured three other jawans before shooting himself,” a police source said.

The injured — identified as constable Akhlak Malik, constable

Gore Rajnikant Malik

, and head constable

Dale Ram

— were immediately shifted to Udhampur Military Hospital. Their condition is stable.

Constable Bhupendra Singh was from Chamoli in Uttarakhand. He had joined duty at the community hall on June 26.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Army fires at Pakistan drone, forces it to...

Pakistan woman detained along LoC in Poonch

Army holds pre-training for Agnipath aspirants in Jammu...

National Monuments Authority chairman Tarun Vijay promises help...

Yashwant Sinha’s appeal to MLAs, MPs ahead of...

Dozens killed in tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue...

Why does Saudi Arabia want Red Sea islands...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 143

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA’s vice-presidential candidate

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s vice-presidential...

Leave a Reply