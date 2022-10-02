Italy vs England: Match report, player ratings, fan reaction and more

Match reportEngland’s preparations for the upcoming Qatar World Cup took a hit on Friday evening, at the hands of Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

The Three Lions, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

In their latest Nations League Group 3 outing, Gareth Southgate’s troops made the trip to San Siro, for a meeting with European champions Italy.

The evening’s visitors headed into proceedings aware that nothing but a three-point haul would suffice, amid a Nations League campaign to forget thus far.

When all was said and done, though, England, once more, saw their efforts come up short.

Upon the final whistle sounding in Milan, it was Italy who, as proved the case in the Euro 2020 finale, emerged on the right side of the scoreline.

This came owing to a solitary strike on the part of Napoli talent Giacomo Raspadori, whose moment of brilliance midway through the 2nd-half of action ensured that England were officially condemned to relegation from Nations League A Group 3.

Player ratingsItalyGianluigi Donnarumma – 6.5

Rafael Toloi – 7

Leonardo Bonucci – 7.5

Francesco Acerbi – 6

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 6.5

Federico Dimarco – 6.5

Nicolo Barella – 6

Jorginho – 6.5

Bryan Cristante – 5.5

Gianluca Scamacca – 6

Giacomo Raspadori – 7.5

EnglandNick Pope – 5.5

Kyle Walker – 5

Eric Dier – 5.5

Harry Maguire – 6

Reece James – 6

Bukayo Saka – 5.5

Jude Bellingham – 6

Declan Rice – 6.5

Phil Foden – 5.5

Raheem Sterling – 5.5

Harry Kane – 6

11 – Jude Bellingham is making his 11th competitive appearance for England tonight; he moves level with Michael Owen and behind only Wayne Rooney (17) for most competitive matches played as a teenager for the Three Lions. Destined. pic.twitter.com/Dv3RnBmz08

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2022

2 – Nick Pope tonight will become only the second Newcastle United goalkeeper to play for England, after Matthew Kingsley in March 1901 against Wales, who was the first ever Newcastle player to appear for England. Sticks. https://t.co/y6LthZBtUz

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2022

Italy without Spinazzola, Bastoni, Tonali, Zaniolo, Chiesa, Immobile. I could go on. Credit to Mancini and the players for the set-up tonight. Remarkable Southgate can’t get more out of the talent available to him. A real limit

— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 23, 2022

The reality is Southgate has barely found a way to attack that isn’t Kane-Sterling combining or via set pieces for the past six years now. They were both very effective methods. But now both of those ideas have stopped working too and he doesn’t seem to have many others.

— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 23, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by FA

Watch: Liverpool’s Mo Salah bags classy goal for Egypt

–