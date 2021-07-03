italy-fans-ready-to-celebrate-again-as-roberto-mancini’s-team-edge-closer-to-historic-euro-2020-triumph

Italian fans celebrate at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome (bioreports via Getty Images)

Italian football was perhaps at its lowest ebb four years ago. The failure to qualify for the World Cup, for the first time since 1958, provoked a period of national introspection. Last night was a night of national extroversion. On the streets of its capital, they celebrated a renaissance.

Car horns sounded. Drunken chants to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ rang out through Rome. Fans on those electric scooters which are scattered across the streets of every major European city dodged their way through traffic. This was a city – and a nation – ready to celebrate again. For a semi-final appearance undoubtedly represents success.

It is only nine years since Italy last progressed this far at a major tournament but it feels longer, given the disappointments that have surrounded that runners-up finish at Euro 2012. There was a group-stage exit in 2010, another in 2014, a failure to live up to early promise in 2016 and then the nadir.

The way that Roberto Mancini’s side started this tournament evoked Antonio Conte’s five years ago. There was a sense that the momentum could not be sustained, that they were running too hot too early, and that they would succumb to the first half-decent opponents that they played. They didn’t.

Instead, they enter the semi-finals having beaten the No 1-ranked side in the world. Belgium attempted – once again – to make good on the promise of their golden generation, but there will now be questions over whether this group of players have stayed around too long, as golden generations often do.

The Belgian defence certainly appears to be past its prime, and no longer able to support its younger, superior attacking talents. But even up front, arguably their most gifted player is on the wane. Eden Hazard sat out and watched from the sidelines, nursing a hamstring injury, and at no point looked pleased with what he was witnessing.

This was also a night Kevin De Bruyne will want to forget. Exemplary for Manchester City, he is still waiting for international honours. Having turned 30 years old this past week, time is starting to run out. The next World Cup is not long from now, but when looking at the diminishing talent around him, it already feels like a last chance and a long shot.

Another City icon is allowing himself to dream, though. Mancini’s playing career at international level was not all it was supposed to be. Ostracised, overlooked and sometimes unwilling to bend his own will, he is now in charge of the rebirth, and restoring faith in the Azzurri with a new generation of talent.

Nicolo Barella was a player waiting to catch light at this tournament. His brilliant goal, a deft finish across Thibaut Courtois into the corner and the breakthrough at Allianz Arena, may be the way he finally announces himself to a wider audience outside of Italy. Excellent at Inter Milan for the past two years, you may be about to become a lot more familiar with him.

He is not the only one. Manuel Locatelli has alerted clubs across Europe with his performances. Gianluigi Donnarumma is well-established by now but will be one of the continent’s leading goalkeepers for years to come. And though by no means young, Leonardo Spinazzola has enjoyed an excellent tournament, which has come to a sad end after an apparent Achilles injury.

That is a blow to Italy, ahead of an enticing encounter with Spain in the semi-finals, but by no means a fatal one. Mancini’s side are not the most talented in this tournament but they do look like a team, and one which plays in an attractive style. It has won them many fans along the way. It may yet win them the tournament, and turn Italy’s moment of crisis into a historic triumph.

