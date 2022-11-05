Italian scholarship programmes Nigerian students should consider

In considering countries to apply to for your study abroad, one country that should make your list of choices should be Italy. A good reason would not only include the availability of scholarships, but also the seamlessness in getting them.

Compared to their other American or European counterparts, Italian public universities are incredibly affordable. For international students seeking world-class but affordable education, with a wide range of social and leisure activities, Italy would definitely be your best choice.

Italian universities are stepping up efforts to accelerate their internationalisation and offer degree programmes specifically for international students. Many of the country’s universities offer options for studying in English language as there are over 500 English-taught study programmes available.

We have created a list of some ongoing scholarships in Italy. The applications for these scholarships can be started today. So long as you have all the requirements all you need to do is apply.

Some of these scholarships include but are not limited to the following;

1. Padua International Excellence Scholarship Program: This scholarship is a fully funded one that covers tuition fees, accommodation fees and even living expenses.

For this scholarship, the organisations offer various scholarship schemes to support students from all corners of the world. Ranging from master’s degree programmes, PhD scholarships, international and national scholarships among a host of others.

2. Scuola Normale Superiore PhD Scholarships program: This opportunity is one tailored for research students, which will be augmented with grants, monthly stipends and research activities allowances.

3. Italian Government Scholarship for Foreign Students: This scholarship scheme is one provided by the Italian government for foreign students to promote international cooperation in cultural, scientific, and technological spheres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) is saddled with the disbursement of funds for the beneficiaries.

4. The University of Bologna Scholarship For International Students: The University of Bologna also provides scholarships for qualified international students who want to enrol in Bachelor’s or Master’s degree programs.

The perks of this scheme include regular allowances and full tuition reimbursement.

5. University Of Pavia Scholarships For International Students: This opportunity is open to both indigenous and non-indigenous students on the lookout for scholarships in Bachelor’s, master and PhD programs.

