italian-fa-gives-christian-eriksen-the-only-condition-that-will-make-him-play-in-italy-again

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen may have to leave Italy if he must play any competitive game again

The Inter Milan star has been out of action since June 12 when he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland

Italy FA has now informed the playmaker to get the chip off his heart or stay on the sidelines

Christian Eriksen has been told to forget playing for Inter Milan unless he removes the defibrillator installed in him after his cardiac arrest situation during Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed while in action for Denmark during their European Championship opener against Finland on June 12.

He was revived through the help of CPR before being rushed to the hospital where he spent about two weeks before he was discharged.

Finland national team wearing Get well Christian before their Euro 2020 game against Russia on June 16.

With the new season kicking off in a few week’s time, a member of the Italian Football Association technical-scientific committee Francesco Braconaro insisted that the former Spurs star must have the defibrillator removed to play in Italian football again according to Daily Mail.

What was said about Eriksen

The FA official claims getting the device out of his chest will confirm that he no longer has heart problems. Braconaro told Radio Kiss Kiss:

“Christian Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy.

“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter.”

Meanwhile, in spite of the terrible setback, Denmark went as far as the semifinals but lost to England in the extra minutes, with Harry Kane scoring from the spot which prevented them from going into shootouts.

Eriksen made his first public appearance

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted in public for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The 29-year-old superstar collapsed on the pitch and was revived after CPR was carried out on him before being rushed to the hospital for adequate medicare.

Eriksen spent about one week at the Rigshospitalet Hospital where he underwent surgery before being allowed to go back home.

