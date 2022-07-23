Home ENTERTAINMENT “It was really good” – Actress Lupita Nyong’o says after eating soldier ants at an event (video)
Popular Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong’o was recently filmed eating soldier ants at an event and she interestingly revealed that it was tasty.

In a video making rounds online, the iconic actress held a glass of champagne in one hand and a slice of fruit garnished with ants on the other hand.

When asked if the ants were real, she affirmed that they were and proceeded to take a deep bite into the fruit, and took some seconds to chew and properly taste the ants.

From the look on her face it was evident that she enjoyed the ant-infested fruit and she also confirmed that it tasted good.

“It was really good,” she said as she took another bite.

In 2020, the Oscar-award winning actress stepped out for a Lagos party rocking a Nigerian attire and she looked amazing.

Sharing photos on her social media page, she wrote ;

Funmbi said, “Make her look like a Lagos slay queen.” Tolu obliged. Grateful to have been a part of the celebration of Engr. Olusegun Akann Doherty’s well-loved life. See the lovely pictures here

