it-was-nice-not-running-into-you

Some highly social types are taking a lay-low approach, too.

“Instead of yelling ‘Hello!’ when you see people you know at La Goulue, you just pass by quietly if you aren’t close friends,” said Frederick Anderson, the society fashion designer. “This past year has been so isolating and has pitted so many people against each other that it’s going to take a few minutes to feel comfortable and inclusive again.”

Others have to turn a blind eye on a regular basis. Alvin Valley, the fashion designer, keeps running into a client who borrowed and has not paid for a mink coat. “I’m suddenly seeing her at all the parties in New York and the Hamptons,” he said, “and I have to avoid her so it doesn’t turn ugly.”

For Rosie Perez, who is terrible at faking her feelings, lockdown life kept her isolated enough to avoid most uncomfortable encounters. But she recently saw a friend who had gained weight during the pandemic, and her candid reaction got her in trouble. “My eyebrows always go up when I’m lying to be polite,” she said, “which is how you can tell I don’t use Botox.”

For some, the risk of an uncomfortable encounter is so severe that it keeps them from accepting invitations.

Alexandra Petri, a columnist for The Washington Post and the author of “A Field Guide to Awkward Silences,” spends too much time scripting her responses to imaginary encounters with all the people whose emails she has not returned. “I think I will probably fling myself at the person’s feet,” she said. “This is why I’ve been trying to avoid parties.”

The awkwardness can be especially difficult for those facing social ostracism.

Kristina Kovalyuk, a political consultant who had worked on Eric Adams’s mayoral campaign, started getting shunned by clients and old friends after The New York Post ran an article in May about her being previously charged with shoplifting and selling a fake Chanel handbag.