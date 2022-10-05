‘It was never close’: Expert provides update on Chelsea transfer deal

Gallagher excelled on loan at Crystal Palace last season and was expected to be a key figure for Chelsea in 2022/23.

However, after starting vs Leeds – a tie Chelsea lost 3-0 – it was fairly clear Gallagher was not suited to Thomas Tuchel’s system.

This led to much speculation before the window shut that Gallagher would be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

A number of clubs were interested, but Gallagher stayed put.

Graham Potter has since taken the reigns in west London and Gallagher scored the winner in his managerial debut over the weekend vs Palace.

Following that game, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gallagher never came close to leaving Chelsea:

“What a goal from Conor Gallagher against his old club Crystal Palace this weekend! So, what’s the truth about his situation over the summer, when he was linked with several potential moves away from Chelsea?” Romano wrote.

“In all honesty, it was never close because Chelsea, and also Thomas Tuchel, decided to keep Gallagher at the club this summer. They had many approaches from Palace, Newcastle but never anything close or advanced as Gallagher was also happy to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

“It looks like it was the right move – Gallagher showed his tremendous potential on loan at Palace last season and now he’s starting to deliver for Chelsea as well.”

