It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman's future is in doubt

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman made headlines this offseason when he failed to report to mandatory minicamp, which head coach Matt Nagy cited as an in excused absence.

Nagy said he was confident Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season, would return in time for training camp. But that might not be the case.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, a league source told him Goldman “could be weighing retirement.”

Goldman has been a stalwart on the defensive line for the last few years, where he’s done a lot of the dirty work in the trenches that goes unnoticed. He’s been a big part of Chicago’s dominant run defense, which struggled in his absence last season.

While nothing is confirmed, Goldman could still very well report to training camp on time and be ready for the season. And with training camp three weeks away, we’ll know soon enough.

