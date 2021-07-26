Home Technology It shows Apple users how to clean tech products, so “by Apple standards” – SwordsToday.ie
Smartphones, computers, tablets, and technology accessories are now the most used items in the home, so they quickly become dirty and fingerprints and even bacteria can infect health. How to properly clean technology without affecting lifespan and make them still “clean and tight”?

Apple is very careful when spending a long page instructing users to clean products according to “Apple standards”, including a list of cleaning agents that should and should not be used. Although this article is for Apple, it can be applied to any company.

Cleaning products recommended by Apple: Glass Wipes (Lint Free), 70% Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes, 75% Ethyl Alcohol Wipes, Chloro Toilet Paper

Apple recommends to avoid: Products with holes include glass cleaner, bleach, abrasives, and damp cloth

IPhones and iPods

With iPhones and iPods, Apple recommends wiping them off after contact with sand, ink, makeup, cleaner, acidic foods or lotions – and you’ll leave them off at times with lots of fingerprints. Machine. The company wants you to disconnect and plug in the charger or headphones, then wipe the iPhone and iPad with a damp glass cleaning cloth and avoid open parts (charging port).

If the stain is too hard, you can switch to 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol, and powerful cleaners can remove the oleophobic layer used on company glass, as well as scratch. Basius also has a dedicated product range for smartphones and tablets, including cleaning solutions and soft surfaces for cleaning.

Cases, Apple Pencils, Airpods

A slightly “special” accessory in the cleaning process is the leather case for the iPhone. According to Apple, the oil in the user’s hands will fade the leather case over time, which is normal, and any leather product will feel it. The company recommends cleaning the leather case with a towel in lukewarm water, as any other detergent can cause the skin to change color and no longer look beautiful.

Other plastic accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Airpod can be cleaned just like the instructions for the iPhone and iPod above. As for the Apple pencil, the company says it should only be cleaned on the handle and the tip removed. For airpods, you can use a small cotton swab to remove dust and earwax; Do not use toothpicks, tweezers or sharp objects to do this, as this will puncture the protective film.

MacBook and Magic Keyboard

Like the iPhone and iPad, Apple wants users to disconnect their MacBook and turn off the power before cleaning. In addition to the 70% isopropyl pieces, you can also use chlorox cleaning cloths to clean the metal parts of the MacBook, which are large in size, so it also saves your time. As for the screen, the company recommends using only the glass cleaning cloth in lukewarm water and waiting for it to turn on and dry.

The MacBook’s keyboard and Magic keyboard are flat, they do not have large cracks, so the dust does not stick too much. But if you are careful, you can buy a soft broom, 1-2 “lines” to wipe off all the dust!

Everyone wants their technology to be effectively cleaned and in good health to fight the epidemic!

