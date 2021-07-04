It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) For Its Next Dividend – Simply Wall St

It looks like Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company’s books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Mountview Estates’ shares on or after the 8th of July, you won’t be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of August.

The company’s next dividend payment will be UK£2.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£4.50 per share. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Mountview Estates stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of £127.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it’s also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn’t going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Mountview Estates has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Mountview Estates is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 65% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t drop precipitously.

LSE:MTVW Historic Dividend July 4th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we’re not too excited that Mountview Estates’s earnings are down 4.4% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company’s dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Mountview Estates has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it’s always worth checking for when the company can’t increase the payout ratio any more – because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Is Mountview Estates worth buying for its dividend? It’s never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We’re aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It’s not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we’re inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you’re still interested in Mountview Estates and want to know more, you’ll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Mountview Estates and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

