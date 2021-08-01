Home Technology It looks like Animal Crossing is getting a long-requested addition – Video Games Chronicle
Technology

It looks like Animal Crossing is getting a long-requested addition – Video Games Chronicle

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
it-looks-like-animal-crossing-is-getting-a-long-requested-addition-–-video-games-chronicle

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [138 articles]”>Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks set to receive a long-requested addition, according to datamined info from its most recent patches.

Site Animal Crossing World reports that both of New Horizon’s most recent 1.11 and 1.10 updates contain code referencing a Museum Café.

The Roost coffee shop appears in several previous Animal Crossing instalments. The shop is typically run by character Brewster, who will sell players coffee and eventually allow them to work in the shop to earn special rewards.

In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Roost is situated on the second floor of the Museum.

According to the latest datamine, the 1.11 patch added camera parameters with the reference ‘IdrMuseumCafe‘. This follows additions in the previous Version 1.10 update where new camera settings for ‘IdrMuseumCafe‘ were found, in addition to reference to a third type of Museum entrance known as ‘IdrMuseumEnt03‘.

Version 1.11’s code also reportedly contains a ‘cNpcMemory:TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe‘ flag, which seemingly further indicates preparation for the arrival of the Museum expansion in a future update.

It looks like Animal Crossing is getting a long-requested addition
Animal Crossing received a new update this week.

Hints at New Horizon’s plans for a coffee shop expansion first appeared more than a year ago, when another datamine found references to the coffee shop and an art gallery (the latter of which was officially released soon after).

Earlier this week Nintendo [1,941 articles]”>Nintendo reassured fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that more free content is in development.

“More free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year,” it said. “More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for you support and patience.”

Nintendo released New Horizons’ first update in three months this week, adding weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items.

The three-month wait for the new update has led to concerns from some players that support for the game was slowing down, but Nintendo’s message appears to be an attempt to assuage these concerns.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dead Space: How the Remake Can Improve Its...

Xbox Game Pass: GTA 5 being removed from...

MacBook M1 screens are reportedly cracking without warning...

WATCH: A New App Powered by Artificial Intelligence...

Add Alexa to your iPhone or iPad home...

Take a new tour of Life Is Strange:...

The dark mode does not save a lot...

Amazon just knocked nearly 50 percent off these...

iPad (2020) vs iPad Air 4: which Apple...

Here’s how the “Forza Horizon 5” team recorded...

Leave a Reply