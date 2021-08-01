It looks like Animal Crossing is getting a long-requested addition – Video Games Chronicle

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [138 articles]”>Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks set to receive a long-requested addition, according to datamined info from its most recent patches.

Site Animal Crossing World reports that both of New Horizon’s most recent 1.11 and 1.10 updates contain code referencing a Museum Café.

The Roost coffee shop appears in several previous Animal Crossing instalments. The shop is typically run by character Brewster, who will sell players coffee and eventually allow them to work in the shop to earn special rewards.

In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Roost is situated on the second floor of the Museum.

According to the latest datamine, the 1.11 patch added camera parameters with the reference ‘IdrMuseumCafe‘. This follows additions in the previous Version 1.10 update where new camera settings for ‘IdrMuseumCafe‘ were found, in addition to reference to a third type of Museum entrance known as ‘IdrMuseumEnt03‘.

Version 1.11’s code also reportedly contains a ‘cNpcMemory:TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe‘ flag, which seemingly further indicates preparation for the arrival of the Museum expansion in a future update.

Animal Crossing received a new update this week.

Hints at New Horizon’s plans for a coffee shop expansion first appeared more than a year ago, when another datamine found references to the coffee shop and an art gallery (the latter of which was officially released soon after).

Earlier this week Nintendo [1,941 articles]”>Nintendo reassured fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that more free content is in development.

“More free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year,” it said. “More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for you support and patience.”

Nintendo released New Horizons’ first update in three months this week, adding weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items.

The three-month wait for the new update has led to concerns from some players that support for the game was slowing down, but Nintendo’s message appears to be an attempt to assuage these concerns.