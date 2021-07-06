It is illegal to show explicit content on BBNaija – Ebuka – P.M. News

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of Big Brother . has explained why the reality TV show did not show explicit scenes during the Lockdown season 5 of the show.

According to the media personality and lawyer who spoke on controversial issues of the show during a programme on Beat FM, said explicit scenes were avoided to avoid being sanctioned.

Ebuka said the contents aired on the show are done in line with the provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

“First things first, we live in a country that has regulations. We all know about the NBC; there are certain things we can never show whether we like it or not.

“I always say that the show would be a different show if it was not a Nigerian show or if it was not in Nigeria because of the kind of things that we cannot show. Those things are not in our call; it is just legal issues.”

Ebuka also cleared the air that the organisers revealed scenes of Kiddwaya and Erica making out but failed to show that of other housemates who engaged in a similar act.

“Secondly, this talk about what we showed about Kiddwaya and Erica; we did not show anything about them if anybody remembers. Nothing was shown about them. We did not show anything. It was even Ka3na and Praise that people saw under the sheets,” he added.

“A lot of these things happened under the sheets; so, we do not know what is happening. We are not going to send an angel to remove the sheet so that we can get a good shot.

“People say we showed some things that made Erica and Kiddwaya look bad, and I ask how? How did we make them look bad? Everything that has been revealed on the reunion show is actually on air. It just so happened that people decided to assume what they assumed.”

Speaking about his relationship, Erica, one of the popular figures at the ‘Lockdown’ edition despite her disqualification, Ebuka said he never disliked her.

“I like Erica; I like Erica, which is also funny because people thought that I hated her. She gave us good content; she and Kiddwaya,” he said.