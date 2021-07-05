“It is disgusting and It is a slap on victims of R*pe” – Tonto Dikeh reacts to Yomi Fabiyi’s movie, Oko Iyabo

Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the insensitive movie that Yomi Fabiyi released on Youtube in which the ongoing Baba Ijesha child molestation case was depicted.

In the movie titled “Oko Iyabo,” Fabiyi features characters with names of individuals involved in the case including actors Iyabo Ojo, Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.

Fabiyi also depicts the disturbing CCTV video in a scene in the movie but portrays Baba Ijesha’s underage victim as his consenting lover.

Tonto describes Fabiyi’s movie as a display of bitterness and anger. She also added that it is disgusting and a slap on R*pe victims.

She wrote ;

Yomi Fabiyi, I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters..

But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and Agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face,



I am ashamed i know you..



It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims(Dead or alive).

Yomi,



I expected better of you .



my prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it..

I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this “BULLY..

I wldnt disrespect you nor will I hate you. I don’t feed you, so I add no Value but I will LOOK YOU IN YOUR DAMN EYES BALLS AND TELL YOU THE DAMN TRUTH YOUR WRONG..



WHAT YOU HAVE DONE IS DISGUSTING AND ITS CALLED BULLYING..

You have displayed bitterness and anger..



This has nothing to do with your support for an accused rapist..



This is your heart coming out to dance