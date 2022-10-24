‘It Is Difficult To Get A Movie Role As A Lady’

Aluko Gold who is widely known as Diva Gold, a skit creator, and actress, has claimed that movie producers make it difficult for her to obtain roles without consenting to advances from men.

She added that she had encountered a number of difficulties ever since deciding to pursue her passion and that her experience in the field had not been pleasant.

She made this known in a recent interview that she had with the Sunday Scoop and in her submission, she said;

“Diverting to skit making was because it wasn’t easy getting movie roles without giving in to sexual advances here and there, especially as a lady. So, I thought about skit making since it’s also a way for me to showcase my acting skills and I bless God for His mercy thus far.

I got inspired to be an actress from my childhood. Growing up, I always watched soap operas and seeing the actors, who showcased their talents back then, inspired me. As I grew older, I joined the drama group in my church and this helped me to have an avenue to better develop and improve my acting skills.

Subsequently, during my university days, I decided to take it to the next level and face this career path squarely. I featured in the popular Jenifa’s Diary, where I played the role of Omolade, Sege’s sister. I’ve also acted in some other movies.”

