“It has been tough. I am eager to go” – President Buhari

Nigeria’s first citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is eager to finish his tenure because it has been tough.

Buhari stated this while receiving governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State on Monday, July 11.

According to the president, he can’t wait to hand over to his successor because it’s been tough leading the country.

He was quoted as saying,

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and the remaining months I will do my best.

I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making. I wish the person who is coming after me the very best.”

In other news, President Muhammadu Buhari has bemoaned the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, saying enough is enough.

The president stated this on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress, legislators, and other political leaders at his residence.

He enjoined the lecturers to reconsider their stance on the prolonged strike, noting that the crisis would have generational consequences for families, the educational system, and the future development of the country.