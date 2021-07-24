Driven by passion for excellence inspired by the creative ingenious works of famous humanitarians and celebrities, beautiful Zambian Actress and community development benefactor, Matildah Muchindu shared captivating stories of her journey to greatness.

In this interesting story, ‘beckoned by destiny”, Matildah explained her family background, philosophy of life, Movie industry and her intention to establish a Non-Governmental organization to give back to her community through sustainable development of both human and infrastructures excerpts:

“As an author, it has been my dream to tell my life’s story. With mixed reactions, I was pushed by my friends and step brothers also jokingly nicknamed me a “witch” with strong advice to meet top Nigerian actress, Patience Ọzọkwo, popularly known in the movie industry as Mama Gee.

During that confronting times, I had no idea that it was a dream come true. So, when I started writing my books, I realized that its important that I should enroll in a film school, particularly for acting in Brisbane, Australia. I was offered admission but left unceremoniously due to lack of understanding, script analysis etc; but the zeal never faded.

I am a strong person because of my polygamous background, so, I never gave up when the institution suspended me, at the school of filming. Though, I was supposed to finish Diploma in filming within 4months after spending 1 year, 6-months. Fortunately, I earned certificate in filming as I passed the rest of the subjects.

Amazed by the stage name “Maddie Mitchell, sincerely, I was inspired by the joke or bullying to the next level of becoming an Actress, film producer and author.

As a mother, it’s joyful to narrate my story in a stylish way, by turning my memoire and family book into a blockbuster movie. As destiny preludes, my book was scripted into a movie because I had to accommodate fans and viewers that cannot read but can comfortably understand and relate with my movie; thus get inspired.

Its my dream to work with two top actress in my forthcoming project, because mama Sola Sobowale inspires me a lot she brings joy and laughter in people’s lives. I admire her a lot. Just like the way I fell in love with Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama Gee, having worked in two movies with her. Working with Mama Sola Sobowale would be a dream come true.

As an actress, working with Oghenekaro Itene on a great movie would be wonderful given that she inspires me especially when I feel like quitting.

It is my determination as a real strong African woman who has faced many obstacles in my quest to achieve my dreams and inspire millions of particularly, women of African descent. Yes, I am true, committed to my vision to herald a new narrative in my beloved Zambia, Africa, in globally.

I have discovered that the internet is a huge and lucrative part of the movie industry with so many platforms, especially with Covid-19 outbreak. Corona virus has helped many to either work from home, meetings and for some people isolation and just staying connected is very important. However, without the internet, there cannot be movies during the outbreak as the impact on our movie industry is unprecedented.

By providing a developmental school, as my vision in education is for people especially women and children acquire better education unlike me that never had the opportunity to fulfill my academic goals.

Giving back to my community is by telling my story hoping to inspire people and educate them through my struggled experience for a better society, especially young women all over the world not just my country.

Life is in phases and it is my dream to create job opportunities, assist widows, youths to discover themselves and achieve financial freedom in different ways particular to them.

The film industry in Africa is booming and I intend to support and invest in the sector to maximize the potentials which will improve revenue in the continent.

I strongly believe that rise by lifting others as my mantra in human capacity development and infrastructural provision for a peaceful, viable, healthy and safer world.