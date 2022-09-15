It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard On How Male Artists Are Acknowledged More Than Female Musicians

Multi-award-winning singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known as MzVee has expressed discomfort over how male artists are acknowledged more than female artists.MzVee who was under the Lynx Entertainment record label has shared her thoughts on how male artists in Ghana are advantaged more than female artists.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians Are Bias Towards Afrobeats – Knii Lante ClaimsIn a chat on Asaase radio with Naa Ashokor, MzVee told the host that being a female artist in Ghana is one of the difficult tasks but she has put in all her efforts to survive.

She said;

“It has been an experience honestly speaking, especially being a female in the music industry in Ghana. Being female in any industry is very crazy. The music industry is very male-dominated, so to be an independent artist who is female and doing this three years after leaving her record label, and still get nominated for awards, performing where ever, and able to shoot my videos, it’s just beautiful to me and it’s not easy.”

READ ALSO: Money Is Not Her Problem, She Lacks Respect – Alleged Classmate Of Anita Boakye Pins Possible Cause For DivorceShe lamented over how the male artists in Ghana are always mentioned at the expense of female artists. She hammered that it did not make sense.

“When you listen to radio stations, they are always mentioning the male musicians and it doesn’t make sense to me. At the end of the day when people come to town looking for female musicians, I’m like the first they call so what’s happening? In an award scheme in Nigeria, I was the only female they called, so why won’t they mention my name? Why won’t they mention Efya’s name or Jackie, or Wendy Shay? I don’t understand.”

