iswap-names-new-commanders,-governors,-imposes-tax-on-nigerians

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) council, headed by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi, has reshuffled its structures.

Al-Barnawi is the son of the late extremist, Mohammed Yusuf. ISIS appointed him a leader in 2016 after he led several loyalists out of Boko Haram.

The restructuring, ordered by the ISIS headquarters in Iraq, followed the death of ISWAP commanders in battles with the Nigerian military.

An emergency meeting was attended by Wali (Leaders), Qa’ids (Chiefs), commanders and heads of units, according to PRNigeria.

Abba Gana aka Ba-Lawan was reappointed ISWAP leader, barely six months after his removal by the Shura council for loss of confidence.

Ba-Lawan will lead the fight for the ISIS-backed Islamic Caliphate of Africa (Wilaya of Africa), covering parts of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Malam Bako is the new Deputy (Na’ib) to Command the ISIS Caliphate Command of Nigeria (Wilaya of Nigeria), recently established at Tumbuktu Triangle in Southern Borno.

Abba-Kaka was named Governor of Tumbumma. He will oversee Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Magumeri and other parts of Lake Chad; and Abubakar Dan-Buduma is the new Operation Commander, Timbuktu Triangle.

Baba Isa, who was in charge of Taxation and Revenue on Fishing, was posted to Kangar in Abadam to relieve Abu Abdallah.

Ibn Umar is now Chief Prosecutor, Abu Umama becomes Amir of Tudun Wulgo, while Muhammed Maina is the Commander of Sabon Tumbu.

The ISWAP council also introduced Mobile Courts and policies to harmonise all insurgent activities and groups.

The body has stepped up plans to establish two Wilayas (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to sustain the war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area was lifted three years after civilians were chased out of Marte, Abadam, Kukawa and Guzamala, for allegedly spying for Nigerian troops.

New taxes and levies have been imposed on the Borno communities as part of the regulation of trade and agricultural activities.

ISWAP members will henceforth collect N5,000 monthly from traders and farmers; fishermen will pay N2,000 per bag of fish, among other levies.

An intelligence officer with Operation Hadin Kai said the new actions by the sect do not bother the military.

“Despite the alleged reunion of Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, coordinated multiple airstrikes by NAF aircraft have been sustained in the destruction of their strongholds.

“The operations were targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam, Kwalaram, Timbuktu Triangle and Parisu and other targets in the Lake Chad.

“Bombardments at Lamboa forest, Bula Yobe, Jabullam, Yauma Wango, Mainok and Dikwa axes eliminated ISWAP fighters and commanders including Umar Tela, Modu Sulum and one-eyed Modu Kennami.

“Escapees from terrorist camps have surrendered to troops. We have captured some notorious informants who leaked information on security movements and formations”, the source said.