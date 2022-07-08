isreal-dmw-gives-a-shock-reaction-as-davido’s-daughter-calls-for-his-immediate-sack-(video)

Billionaire singer, Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, made news after she jokingly asked her father for the immediate sack of his logistic manager, Isreal DMW.

In a video shared by the singer, seven-year-old Imade was seeing having a dialogue with her beloved Father in the presence of Israel and she suddenly asked ;

Daddy why did you not fire him?

Israel then promptly replied ;

Because he is a good man, he is a good man, if him fire me, what do you want me to eat?

Sharing the video, Davido joked in the caption that Everybody has come to realize that “Israel no well.”

See video below;

Some reactions below;

Kiki wrote;

That’s disrespect for me… David you dey loss gaurd sometimes

Peppito wrote;

This is wrong, and why did he post this?

Emma wrote;

All this rich men pikin most of them are spoilt and wild rude with no manners

Opher wrote ;

That man is somehow in pain there



But he use cruise carry am “if he fire me wettin you want make I chop” to pikin wey never reach anywhere.. na condition o if not she for collect lol



Omo hustle o