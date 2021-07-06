Israel’s New Government Fails to Extend Contentious Citizenship Law – The New York Times

Israeli officials argued that the law had remained necessary for security reasons, but some have also acknowledged that the law was a demographic tool to help Israel maintain its Jewish majority.

The failure to renew the law reflected the difficulties in managing a government made up of eight ideologically incoherent parties spanning the political spectrum from left to right and including, for the first time, an independent Arab Islamist party.

Raam and the left-wing Meretz party had initially refused to support the extension of the law in its current form. Amid last-minute negotiations and filibustering in the early hours of Tuesday, the government proposed a compromise whereby the law would be extended by six months instead of a year and some of the Palestinians already married to Israelis — a small portion of those affected by the law — would receive legal status as temporary residents.

The fall of the law, at least for now, also showed the lengths to which the opposition, led by Mr. Bennett’s conservative predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was willing to go to embarrass and destabilize the new government and try to bring it down. Mr. Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox allies voted against extending the law despite having supported it every previous year. Other predominantly Arab nationalist and leftist parties in the opposition also voted against the law, joining the Likud in a rare celebration of a joint victory.

Mr. Netanyahu’s allies turned the vote into a no-confidence motion at the last minute, but that required an absolute majority of 61 in the 120-seat Parliament to pass, and the government survived.