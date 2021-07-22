israel-dmw-replies-fan-who-asked-if-he-would-kill-davido-for-n30-billion

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW has replied a fan who asked if he would kill the singer for N30 billion.

The fan asked this unexpected question during a Question and Answer session Israel held on his Instagram page recently.

However, Israel politely turned down the offer, saying that he wouldn’t harm Davido even if he is offered 10 trillion naira.

Another curious fan asked about how he became close to Davido. In response, Israel stated that he is 100% loyal to the singer and always tells him the truth regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking further, Israel said Davido is very humble and relates with everyone equally, without considering their social class or affluence.

See the responses below,

In other news, Israel DMW issued a stern warning to his fans, followers and Nigerians in general.



In a post he shared on his Instastories, Israel told people to celebrate and give him his proverbial “flowers” when he is still alive.

According to him, anyone who didn’t celebrate him when he is alive shouldn’t show him fake love when he dies because they will die an instant death.

Israel’s post comes after the untimely demise of one of Davido’s crew members, Obama DMW, which has thrown the entire crew into a state of mourning. Obama reportedly died in a Lagos hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.