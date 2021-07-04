Home Business Israel backs OECD’s country-by-country corporate tax reporting – Reuters
Business

Israel backs OECD’s country-by-country corporate tax reporting – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
israel-backs-oecd’s-country-by-country-corporate-tax-reporting-–-reuters

JERUSALEM, July 4 (Reuters) – Israel’s government said on Sunday it would require large multinational companies to report their operations on a country-by-country basis, joining a push by the OECD to eliminate income tax avoidance.

The information reported by multinational groups with revenues of at least 750 million euros ($890 million) will be shared with other countries as part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) project, said Israel’s Finance Ministry after cabinet ministers approved the measure. Israel will receive similar data from abroad.

“This will allow the tax authorities in Israel and around the world to better determine the price of transactions between parties in the group, and as a result the tax required in each country,” the ministry said.

($1 = 0.8429 euros)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch
Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

TikTok parent ByteDance has begun selling the video...

China’s cyber security regulator takes Didi off app...

2022 BMW iX Prototype Review: You Can’t Open...

Why Castor Maritime Sunk Another 15% in June...

Could Tesla Build 1 Million Vehicles This Year?...

Import rebound behind the decline in Saudi reserves,...

Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high...

Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean...

Man found shot Saturday night in Kansas City...

8 shot, wounded in Fourth of July shooting...

Leave a Reply