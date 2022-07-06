islamic-practices-imposed-on-schoolkids?-ncpcr-for-probe

RANCHI/GARHWA: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Jharkhand’s Garhwa district deputy commissioner

Ramesh Gholap

, asking him to initiate an inquiry and necessary legal action in connection with a complaint about imposition of Sharia and Islamic practices on minors in a school there.

A similar probe has also been ordered by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto, who directed the DC and the SP to probe and initiate action, if required, in the matter. However, the management of Korwadih Middle School and the village mukhiya contradicted the allegations and said Korwadih village, in which the school is located, is known for its communal harmony and that false charges were being levelled.

In its notice, the commission mentioned that it took cognizance of a complaint from one Legal Rights Observatory that some Islamic radicals in Garhwa are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minor schoolchildren. “Through the complaint, it has been informed that the said radicals have forcefully changed the school’s age-old prayer and are also forcing the children to not join their hands during prayer…,” the notice reads.

The state government too swung into action after a video clip showed children chanting their daily prayer, a few without joining hands (

namaskar mudra

). Local media reports alleged that the students, mostly from Muslim community, were forced to not join hands. Reports in social media also said since the village is Muslim-dominated, the villagers forced the headmaster to ensure that the normal prayer praising the god of knowledge and wisdom is not said by Muslim students.

Talking to TOI, headmaster

Jugeshwar Ram

refuted the allegations and said the prayer – Tu hi

Ram tu hi

Rahim hai – is being sung by the schoolchildren for over 15 years now. “The school management committee comprising 12 members is headed by a Hindu – who was elected unopposed – even when eight of the 12 members in the committee are Muslims,” said village mukhiya

Sharif Ansari

.

