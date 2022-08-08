islamic-police-confiscate-384-bottles-of-alcohol-in-jigawa

Jigawa State Hisbah Board has seized 384 bottles of alcohol in Kazaure Local Government.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Muhammad Sale Korau on Monday.

He said the personnel, while on patrol led by the state commandant Ibrahim Dahiru, succeeded in apprehending the alcohol on the route from Katsina to Kazaure town.

Korau said one person was arrested in connection with smuggling the alcohol into the state.

He said the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation and would be charged to court for prosecution.

He, however, commended the people of the state for their cooperation and support in the fight against social vices in society.