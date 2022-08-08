Home NEWS Islamic police confiscate 384 bottles of alcohol in Jigawa
NEWSNews Africa

Islamic police confiscate 384 bottles of alcohol in Jigawa

by News
17 views
islamic-police-confiscate-384-bottles-of-alcohol-in-jigawa

Jigawa State Hisbah Board has seized 384 bottles of alcohol in Kazaure Local Government.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Muhammad Sale Korau on Monday.

He said the personnel, while on patrol led by the state commandant Ibrahim Dahiru, succeeded in apprehending the alcohol on the route from Katsina to Kazaure town.

Korau said one person was arrested in connection with smuggling the alcohol into the state.

He said the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation and would be charged to court for prosecution.

He, however, commended the people of the state for their cooperation and support in the fight against social vices in society.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What to know about LAUTECH’s post-UTME CBT 2022

With Black Friday and Christmas in sight, Google...

Today In Football: Chelsea Turn Attention To Semedo,...

Nigerians Must Reject Same-faith Ticket In 2023 –...

Full Details Of Atiku, Ayu, Loyalists Strategy To...

The abduction of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, By Festus...

Why Indigenes of South-East States Shuned Nigerian Army...

Labour Party recants, Says Talks Ongoing With Ex-Governor...

Binance plans to buy key rival FTX in...

Turkey demands Sweden take concrete steps prior to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.