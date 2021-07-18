Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 31 main event – MMA Mania

UFC lightweight phenom Islam Makhachev will take center stage opposite submission wizard Thiago Moises atop the UFC Vegas 31 MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (July 17, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.



Makhachev (19-1), who turns 30 in September, is the winner of seven straight, which includes his UFC 259 submission victory over Drew Dober. As for the 26 year-old Moises (15-4), he quietly put together three straight wins, most recently turning away Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 20.

The winner tops a very short list of lightweight title contenders.

