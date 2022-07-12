Home NEWS ISIS-Boko Haram must not kill Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB’s US lawyer warns Buhari
ISIS-Boko Haram must not kill Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB’s US lawyer warns Buhari

by News
Bruce Fein, the United States, US, lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has issued a warning to President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the safety of his client.

Fein warned that Kanu must not be assassinated by Boko Haram and ISIS in the cell of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He cautioned that the price would be incalculable if Boko Haram-backed ISIS assassinate Kanu.

Reacting to the Kuje prison break, Fein tweeted: “The criminally infested Buhari administration would be well advised to refrain from using the seeming faux July 6 Boko Haram-ISIS unchallenged attack on Kuje prison as dress rehearsal to assassinate MNK with terrorist organizations as accomplices. The price would be incalculable!”

Gunmen believed to be Boko Haram had broken into Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja last week.

The terrorists released all their members locked up at the facility.

Meanwhile, Kanu is detained in DSS custody on the orders of an Abuja Federal High Court.

The Justice Binta Nyako-led court had failed to grant Kanu bail during the last sitting.

