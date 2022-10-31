Isaach de Bankolé Bio: Age, Wife, Movies, Parents, Net Worth

Zachari Bankolé, also known as Isaach de Bankolé is an Ivorian-French-American actor born on August 12th 1957.

He is well-known for his parts in the Jim Jarmusch movies as well as Chocolat, Casino Royale, Black Panther and its upcoming sequel.

Over fifty movies have featured De Bankolé, including Night on Earth, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee, and Cigarettes, and The Limits of Control by Jim Jarmusch. Since 1997, he has called the United States home.

Along with the members of the New York City-based punk band Ricanstruction, he acted as a journalist in the movie Machetero, interviewing an imprisoned Puerto Rican revolutionary.

Isaach de Bankolé biography & Early Life

De Bankolé was born to Yoruba parents from Benin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. His ancestors hail from Nigeria. In 1975, he relocated to Paris for his final year of high school and began working for a master’s degree in physics and mathematics.

Prior to enrolling in the Cours Simon, a Parisian drama school, he first attended an aviation school and graduated with a private pilot’s license. This was followed by a chance meeting with French filmmaker Gérard Vergez.

Isaach de Bankolé age

De Bankolé was born on August 12th 1957. He is currently 65 years old.

Isaach de Bankolé Career

Over fifty movies have featured De Bankolé, including Night on Earth, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee, and Cigarettes, and The Limits of Control by Jim Jarmusch. Since 1997, he has called the United States home.

Along with the members of the New York City-based punk band Ricanstruction, he acted as a journalist in the movie Machetero, interviewing an imprisoned Puerto Rican revolutionary.

De Bankolé also made an appearance in Manderlay by Lars von Trier. He played a terrorist named Steven Obanno in the James Bond movie Casino Royale from 2006 and an assassin named “The Lone Man” in Jim Jarmusch’s movie The Limits of Control (2009).

He played Ayodele Balogun in Andrew Dosunmu’s Mother of George in 2013, which had its world premiere at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival and was a Maryland Film Festival closing night selection. In Calvary, The Last Witch Hunter, and Black Panther, he also played supporting roles.

Isaach de Bankolé ex-wife

De Bankolé was married to Cassandra Wilson, who is an American jazz singer and songwriter. They were married from 2000 to 2003.

Cassandra Wilson is one of the most popular female jazz vocalists and has been praised by reviewer Gary Giddins for “expanding the playing field” by fusing blues, country, and folk music into her performances.

She has received various honors, including two Grammys, and in 2001, Time magazine dubbed her “America’s Best Singer.”

Isaach de Bankolé movies

De Bankolé has been seen in more than fifty movies, including Night on Earth, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee, and Cigarettes, and The Limits of Control by Jim Jarmusch.

Along with the members of the New York City-based punk band Ricanstruction, he acted as a journalist in the movie Machetero, interviewing an imprisoned Puerto Rican revolutionary.

De Bankolé also made an appearance in Manderlay by Lars von Trier. He played a terrorist named Steven Obanno in the James Bond movie Casino Royale from 2006 and an assassin named “The Lone Man” in Jim Jarmusch’s movie The Limits of Control (2009).

He played Ayodele Balogun in Andrew Dosunmu’s Mother of George in 2013, which had its world premiere at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival and was a Maryland Film Festival closing night selection. In Calvary, The Last Witch Hunter, and Black Panther, he also played supporting roles.

Isaach de Bankolé height

De Bakolé is 1.75 m which is 5.9inches.

Isaach de Bakolé education

He attended the University of Paris.

Isaach de Bankolé parents

De Bankolé was born to Yoruba parents but there isn’t much information provided about their lives.

Isaach de Bankolé net worth

De Bankolé has his net worth estimated to be about $5 million.

Source: www.-

–