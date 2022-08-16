is-william-ruto-up-to-his-new-job?

Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election in a narrow victory over opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Four election commissioners cast doubt on the results, and Odinga has disputed them, alleging irregularities.

This was Odinga’s fifth run for president and he received the endorsement of his longtime rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta. But results show Ruto won in Mount Kenya, Kenyatta’s stronghold.

Will the new president be able to deal with the country’s many problems?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Dennis Nthumbi – Campaign secretary for President-elect William Ruto

Nerima Wako-Ojiwa – Executive director of Siasa Place, a non-profit that works on youth political engagement in Kenya

Bobby Mkangi – Constitutional lawyer and former member of the committee of experts who wrote Kenya’s new constitution