“Is this what women go through?” – Nigerian man reacts as another man slides into his DM after he changed his Facebook profile photo to that of his wife.

A Nigerian man has reacted after he began receiving messages from men shortly after changing his Facebook profile picture to that of his wife.

Firsts Baba Isa is an Abuja-based Lawyer and he shared the first message he received after he changed his profile photo to that of his wife, Juliet.

“Na wa o, is this what women go through? I changed my profile picture to that of Firstlady now now o, and I don turn “Hii Beauty” he wrote.

See the message he received below;

