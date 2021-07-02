Is The Shazam 2 Director Teasing A Black Adam Cameo In His Latest Instagram Post? – GameRant

The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, David F. Sandberg, posted a picture on social media that has left some fans wondering if it’s a teaser for Black Adam’s potential cameo in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 superhero action-comedy film. Shazam 2 is currently in the midst of production after being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandberg has recently been downplaying any potential cameo by Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in Shazam 2, but that hasn’t stopped comic book fans from speculating about the arrival that many have been waiting for. Black Adam and Shazam have traded blows in almost every DC property, including comic books, video games, television shows, and animated movies. However, they have yet to even step foot on the same screen in a live-action movie.

Sandberg’s post said that the shoot for Shazam 2 will be longer than the ones for Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out combined. Of course, Sandberg was the director of both horror movies, which both did relatively well amongst viewers and critics. Lights Out was a full-length feature film, based on Sandberg’s own short movie of the same name, that battled with the concept of a demonic figure that can only hurt people when the lights are out. Meanwhile, Annabelle: Creation served as the prequel to Annabelle and The Conjuring series, explaining how the demonic Annabelle doll started.

Sandberg’s post displays a black lightning bolt with yellow outlines, which bears a very close resemblance to Black Adam’s insignia and as one can expect, fans started speculating. The post also reads “Day 27,” which was the total number of days it took to shoot Lights Out. Of course, the horror film’s production period was relatively short since it was a low-budget project in comparison to a Hollywood superhero movie that requires costumed actors, special effects, and big spectacle scenery.

At this point, fans should go into Shazam 2 with an open mind. It wouldn’t be wise to rest expectations on seeing Black Adam on screen for the first time. It appears that they’re setting the pieces for the big fight between the two titans and if it’s rushed, then it there will be a lot less to look forward to. They have to start with the undercard before they bring fans to the big fight. Black Adam is getting his own film and after that, many will assume that the green light is finally on for them to share the same screen.

However, with DC’s continuity up in the air, fans are getting very impatient with how long it’s taking to see all of these characters on the screen when Marvel makes it look like it’s just another day at the office for them. It’s also worth noting that if Black Adam is in Shazam 2, it may just be a quick post-credits scene or the back of his cape. Fans should set expectations low so that in the event that he shows up, they will be surprised.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated for a June 2, 2023, theatrical release.

Source: David F. Sandberg/Instagram





