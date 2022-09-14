Is That Mahama’s Daughter? – Ghanaians React To Video Of Lady Who Looks Like Farida Mahama Busily Shaking Her Backside (WATCH)

A video of a young lady suspected to be the daughter of the former president of Ghana has sparked an uproar on social media.The lady who remarkably resembles Farida Mahama, John Dramani Mahama’s daughter, is seen twerking in the video, and she was heard taking her fans on social media through some dancing lessons and how they can twerk with no stress.

Since then, the video has caused a lot of controversies, especially given that Farida Mahama is a lovely, composed young lady who just turned 18.

Her father, John Mahama, has tried his utmost to protect her from vile online trolls and social media.

Kindly watch the video and let us know whether you believe Farida Mahama is in it or not.

Watch the video below;

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians.

motoo wrote; ‘Why is she doing this , not everything that fit you ,yes know ur parents personality and leave accordingly. Though she has her freedom of enjoyment yes it true but certain things bind you from certain things.

blakinkphotography wrote; ‘So wat is wrong with it… You know how many times I have done things my parent do not approve of …

klayjunior wrote; ‘Masa make u all commot for there who never fucked up hands in the air sia u are here saying u are disappointed why she be Mary Magdalene 😏’

