is-sudan-on-the-verge-of-wider-unrest?

Dozens of people have been killed in recent fighting between tribal groups in southern Sudan, with demonstrators now worried that violence could engulf swaths of the country.

Sudanese military authorities have deployed army and paramilitary forces to Blue Nile state following the deadly hostilities between the Birta and Hausa ethnic groups over a land dispute.

Hausa tribal members protested across the country on July 19, urging justice for those killed. The demonstrations came two days after pro-democracy activists again took to the streets of the capital Khartoum. They blame the spiralling violence on General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s military leadership, which in October deposed Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government.

Experts say the attacks in Blue Nile – as well as recent deadly intercommunal conflict in Darfur – could ultimately destroy a peace deal that Sudan’s then-transitional civilian leadership reached with some rebel groups a year before the coup.

On July 4, al-Burhan unexpectedly announced an offer for the military to step aside from political talks to allow civilian and revolutionary groups to work towards the formation of a civilian transitional government. That offer was rejected a day later by the umbrella Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) as a “tactical retreat and a transparent manoeuvre” by the military, with one FFC leader calling al-Burhan’s announcement a “ruse”. More than 114 civilians have been killed in protests against Sudan’s military coup leadership since October 2021.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll examine what lies ahead for Sudan as violence widens across different parts of the country and the stand-off between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators continues.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:



Hiba Morgan, @hiba_morgan



Correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Nisreen Elsaim, @NisreenElsaim



Activist

Kholood Khair, @KholoodKhair



Political commentator