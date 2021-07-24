Home Technology Is Pro Evolution eFootball free to play? – Dot Esports
Technology

Is Pro Evolution eFootball free to play? – Dot Esports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
is-pro-evolution-efootball-free-to-play?-–-dot-esports

Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and FIFA have been the two main competitors in the football genre. Despite its efforts to shake FIFA’s throne, PES always seemed to fall one step short when it came down to popularity. 

Konami decided to come up with a fix for that, however, and the game’s going through a full rebrand for the occasions. PES 2022 that the fans have been waiting for is now called eFootball. There won’t be any need to check your wallet to see if you have enough cash to buy the game, however, since eFootball will be free-to-play (F2P).

With the F2P element on its side, eFootball will be more accessible than FIFA. Players who’d like to pick up a football game without paying anything extra will be inclined to try out eFootball first. As they play more, it’s likely they’ll grow into eFootball and stick with the game that will continue to grow with time.

Aiming for an autumn release, Konami also released a roadmap for eFootball. Shortly after the game’s release, Konami will add crossplay compatibility and also launch more competitive game modes for players to sharpen their skills. With winter approaching, esports tournaments will also be on the horizon for eFootball trainers.

If you’re looking to show what you’re made of in the first official event, practicing as soon as the game comes out should be your best bet. Though there aren’t confirmed details about the tournament system, it could be the very factor that allows eFootball to separate itself from FIFA. With decent prize pools and consecutive tournaments, the most competitive players will find it hard to resist the challenge and the bounty that eFootball can potentially offer.

The F2P nature of the game will also allow Konami to reach a wider audience that can increase its player base to levels that the franchise has never seen before.  

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rumour: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax To Be Remastered...

Battlefield 2042 Portal Reveal – Everything You Missed...

Cris Tales Review – IGN

Oculus’ Passthrough API will enable experiences that mix...

Android 12 kills font and icon shape options...

Sega Commemorates Olympic Opening Ceremony with New Olympic...

EVGA are replacing Nvidia RTX 3090 GPUs bricked...

Rangers Protocol launches Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible testnet –...

More protein at breakfast, less at dinner may...

Apple stops suggesting ‘woozy face’ emoji when typing...

Leave a Reply